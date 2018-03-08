Some of the items removed by the group included the Shoprite brand of cold meats.

While others took to Twitter to criticise the party‚ others said this was a good move as they said it was unclear who was behind the production of the Shoprite brand.

Earlier‚ The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made claims that Pick n Pay had responded with arrogance to the call to remove all listeria-tainted products.

The party had called on the public to visit its outlets and “help” them remove such items‚ with EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saying the action should be extended to “other retail stores‚ like Shoprite‚ Woolworths and others”.

“Fighters across the country‚ together with all South Africans‚ must help managers and staff of these retail stores to remove listeriosis products from our shelves.”

The party has also demanded that Pick n Pay refund all customers returning their products‚ even those without receipts.