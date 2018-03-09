The Hawks are attempting to revive their discredited case against former tax officials Johan Van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay over the “SARS Rogue Unit”.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg were each served with a summons on Friday to appear before the regional court in Pretoria on April 9 to answer to charges of allegedly contravening the Prevention of Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

While the Hawks could not immediately be reached for comment‚ the charges could be related to an alleged payment of R100‚000 cash to “rogue unit whilstleblower” and fellow SARS employee Hendrick Lombard.

Lombard is one of two “whistleblowers” regarding an operation code-named Project Sunday Evenings‚ which they claim was to spy on the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which was at the time was prosecuting former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

They will appear alongside Andries Janse Van Rensburg‚ also known as Skollie‚ the other “whistleblower” in the matter.