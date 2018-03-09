Cape Town businessman Rob Packham‚ who is accused of murdering his wife Gill‚ was released on bail of R50,000 on Friday.

He was released under strict conditions which included house arrest – unless he was at work.

The body of Gill Packham‚ a secretary at Springfield Convent School in Wynberg‚ was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW behind Diep River railway station three weeks ago. She went missing on February 22.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway told the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday: "It is a serious crime that the accused is being charged with but it is our submission that this alone is not enough reason to keep him in custody."

Packham's lawyer Ben Mathewson told the court that his client intended pleading not guilty.

Wearing a red jersey over his shoulders‚ Packham started sobbing softly as Mathewson read out his affidavit which explained that his daughters needed him after losing their mother and that after losing his wife he equally needed his daughters.

His daughters were present in court. He said that his eldest daughter was 27 years old and lived in the UK where she was a teacher and was engaged to be married. His younger daughter is 25 years old and recently graduated from Stellenbosch University.

Galloway said that strict bail conditions‚ which included bail of R50 000‚ would ensure that he did not flee the country or interfere with witnesses.

Packham was arrested a week after the gruesome discovery of his wife’s body. Police allegedly found blood in his car‚ in the en suite bathroom the couple shared‚ and in their garage.

Judge Goolam Bawa granted bail and ruled that Packham be placed under house arrest.

Die Burger reported on Wednesday that Gill’s friends had submitted statements to police alleging that Packham had received therapy for a sex addiction. His penchant for “handcuffs and whips” had reportedly placed their marriage under strain.