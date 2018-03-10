At least 10 people were injured when a bakkie and a car collided on the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

Five of the injured are in a critical condition‚ according to ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“At about 07h15‚ ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and found a man in VW and nine other people in bakkie who sustained serious to moderate injuries.

“All patients‚ men between the ages of 25 to 40‚ were treated and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care‚” Siddall said.