DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday that expropriation of land without compensation is state-sanctioned theft.

Maimane‚ addressing a press conference at Constitution Hill on Monday‚ said his party will continue opposing the proposed constitutional amendments to effect expropriation without compensation.

"Property rights are the bedrock of development and economic growth. Expropriation without compensation is state-sanctioned theft‚ which is inimical to economic growth and development‚ " said Maimane.

He said his party stood for protection of all individual rights‚ including the right for individuals to own property.

"We regard the attempt to amend the constitution as nothing but a populist effort to scapegoat the constitution for the failure of the ANC‚ over twenty years‚ to reform land ownership‚ " added Maimane.

Maimane instead called for a handing-out of more title deeds to beneficiaries of RDP houses.

"We reject the hate-filled racist undertones employed by the EFF and the ANC in this debate‚ which seeks to divide the country according to race for narrow political ends‚ and which seeks to deligitimise those who disagree‚" said Maimane.

