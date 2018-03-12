Ramaphosa apologises to ANC veterans for ill-treatment

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to the party’s stalwarts for the ill-treatment they received from his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa met the veterans in Sandton on Monday for the first time since ascending to the highest office at Luthuli House.

“The president said to us he is saddened [about] the manner in which the stalwarts were treated and he thinks that that needs to be addressed by the NEC (national executive committee) and of course he said it was uncalled for because we’re easing critical issues that were affecting the life blood of the ANC‚” said ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala.

“The ANC was going down the drain and we were saying‚ ‘not in our name while we are still alive’ and he accepts that and he agrees there were critical people [who] were saying that we should not be given recognition and he said that shouldn’t have happened‚” said Zikalala.