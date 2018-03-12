The City of Johannesburg said on Monday it would continue to uphold the law as it tried to fight a surge in land grabs across the country’s economic capital.

Member of the mayoral committee for community safety‚ Michael Sun‚ confirmed that there had been land invasions in Blue Hills‚ Midrand‚ and other parts of the city.

“We have been aware of the land invasion incidents in Blue Hills. In fact‚ I have been dealing with it since early Saturday morning.

“Our JMPD officers went out to investigate and also to establish who owns the land[being invaded]. It was discovered that these parcels of land are privately owned. Through the assistance of the ward councillors and community member we managed to establish contact with the owners and explain to them what they needed to do and the situation at hand.

“JMPD was out there to maintain order and also make sure that we are able to stop the invaders from causing further disruptions and invasion. But this was a very difficult situation because of the number of people that came on site‚” said Sun.