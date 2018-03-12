Western Cape premier Helen Zille hit back at the ANC Youth League after its urgent application in the High Court to stop Tuesday’s provincial budget vote from happening was dismissed on Monday.

Her spokesperson‚ Michael Mpofu‚ said that ANC Youth League spokesperson Winston Erasmus had “wasted the public and the court’s time” when he brought forward the application to try to stop the vote.

In his first case after being admitted as an advocate on Friday‚ Erasmus argued that the Western Cape government was flouting the provincial and national constitution by not having appointed an environmental commissioner.

He was also trying to stop them from amending the provincial constitution to eliminate the position of commissioner entirely.

“Section 71 places the obligation on the Western Cape government and the premier and the MEC for environmental affairs to say that there must be an establishment of a commissioner of environment‚” said Erasmus.