The George Municipality intends to appoint a contractor for the raising of the Garden Route dam wall and spillway by the end of this month‚ March 2018.

This is providing no appeals are received within the statutory 14-day appeal period after tender applicants have been notified of the adjudication outcome.

The completed raised dam wall and spillway will increase the storage capacity of the Garden Route Dam by about 25% to 12.5 million cubic metres‚ providing an overall increase of almost 11% to George’s total available raw water resources‚ according to the municipality.

The project will cost an estimated R25 million‚ of which R13.5 million was provided by the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in 2010. The George Municipality will fund the shortfall‚ but there have been engagements with the national department to increase its funding contribution to allow for real construction cost escalation since the initial funds were granted.