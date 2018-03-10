Bold steps are needed toward a ‘new normal’ that allocates water fairly

Discussions of the water crisis that has hit Cape Town tend to focus on supply and demand.

In other words, a severe and unusual drought has created a situation in which there is not enough water (supply) to meet people’s needs (demand).

The City of Cape Town is focused on increasing supply through use of aquifers and temporary desalination and decreasing demand through restrictions. It announced an impending Day Zero, now pegged for July, as the day when water will be cut off and people will be forced to collect water from one of 200 collection points.

Water shortages aren’t just being felt in the Western Cape. Other parts of the country, such as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, are also being affected by drought and most major metros have introduced water restrictions.

Politicians have started using the term “new normal” to mean that people must learn to live with less water. But this masks the political decisions being made around allocation: a “new normal” must make sure that everyone in urban areas has equal access to water and that the law is followed when allocating water to different groups of users – residents, agriculture, business, and industry.

South Africa is a water-scarce country whose cities are full of swimming pools and lush gardens. Inequity and a lack of fairness and justice pervades water distribution. It is time to make some longer term, strategic choices about equity in urban water demand and about the allocation of water resources.