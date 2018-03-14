Just a few drops of rain for drought-hit provinces

The rain is expected to be light and short-lived.

“It will not be more than 30% chance of rain. We will be lucky if we get 1mm of rain falling in the Western Cape on Wednesday‚” cautioned Phakula.

The rain is expected to fall along the coast from Langebaan to George.

Johannesburg residents can prepare for a cool day. Gauteng will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon but no rain is expected. Limpopo was the only province flagged to have clear weather on Wednesday.