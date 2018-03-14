Just a few drops of rain for drought-hit provinces
South Africa will be cool on Wednesday‚ with rain in parts of the country‚ but little relief for drought-ravaged provinces.
South African Weather Service forecaster Vanetia Phakula said: “We are expecting a cold front to hit the Western Cape later today‚ bringing a bit of showers in the late afternoon to early evening.
“This will be along the Cape Peninsula up to the South Coast. Otherwise over the central area‚ which is the North West‚ western parts of Mpumalanga‚ western parts of KwaZulu-Natal‚ the Free State‚ the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape‚ we are expecting showers and thunder showers.”
The rain is expected to be light and short-lived.
“It will not be more than 30% chance of rain. We will be lucky if we get 1mm of rain falling in the Western Cape on Wednesday‚” cautioned Phakula.
The rain is expected to fall along the coast from Langebaan to George.
Johannesburg residents can prepare for a cool day. Gauteng will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon but no rain is expected. Limpopo was the only province flagged to have clear weather on Wednesday.
Rain in Cape Town today so far only good enough to wet a cyclist going to work. Hope to get drenched on the way home! pic.twitter.com/DYpZRpVfht— Tim James (@TimJamesGrape) March 14, 2018