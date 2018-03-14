Rampant crime could force Metrorail to cancel dangerous routes

Metrorail could be forced to cancel trains on dangerous routes as it tries to protect both drivers and passengers from rampant crime.

Metrorail Gauteng on Wednesday suspended trains from Mamelodi in Pretoria after “a series of senseless staff assaults‚ train hijackings and attacks against its commuter trains on the Mamelodi Corridor”. A train was vandalised on Tuesday night at the Eerste Fabrieke Station.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “Train crew‚ security and customer services officials were assaulted and left traumatised.”

She said more than 10 employees were attacked and six trains withdrawn after they were damaged in the past week.