National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has said he had nothing to do with the decision to charge three former officials from the SA Revenue Service.

Freedom Under Law and others have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider suspending Abrahams over the decision to charge Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg.

Facing questions in Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday night‚ Abrahams said he was very pleased that the issue had been raised by the committee.

"There is this misconception that the National Director [of Public Prosecutions] was involved in the decision making in respect to this matter‚" Abrahams said.

"This decision was made by the Special Director of the Priority Crimes Investigations Unit in consultation with the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions of Pretoria. I am briefed on matters. I'm briefed on all high-profile matters‚ but I didn't make a decision in respect of this matter."