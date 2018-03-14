Mr Makwakwa has served SARS for the past 22 years. As a result‚ I thank him for his loyal service and wish him well for all his future endeavours.

I now wish to deal with the chronological sequence of Mr Makwakwa’s resignation:

Allegations emerged of impropriety against Mr Makwakwa by the FIC and there were subsequent investigations and outcomes;

The current stage of the criminal investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (“DPCI”) under DPCI inquiry 3/06/2016 against Mr Makwakwa in respect of allegations of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering; and

The recent allegations of impropriety against Mr Makwakwa in respect of the selection and appointment of NEW INTEGRATED CREDIT SOLUTION‚ a debt collection agency.

ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPRIETY AGAINST MR MAKWAKWA BY THE FIC AND SUBSEQUENT INVESTIGATIONS AND OUTCOMES

The FIC submitted the investigation report and was received by SARS during the course of May 2016. Upon receipt of the report‚ I engaged with the FIC with regard to the need for the FIC and the SARS to co-operate with each other in respect of an investigation into allegations of corruption‚ money laundering‚ and possible violation of tax statutes against Mr Makwakwa.

The FIC submitted the report to the Hawks and the Hawks had commenced with its criminal investigation under DPCI inquiry 3/06/2016. This criminal investigation is ongoing and SARS is fully co-operating with the investigation.

With regard to the FIC‚ it must be noted that SARS did not receive the much-needed assistance and this process took longer than anticipated. With hindsight the differences between the FIC and SARS on this matter should have been resolved speedily.

As a result of lack of assistance from the FIC‚ during September 2016‚ SARS proceeded to suspend Makwakwa on the basis of the allegations contained in the FIC report. During October 2016‚ SARS appointed Hogan Lovells to conduct an investigation into allegations of impropriety against Mr Makwakwa. Hogan Lovells were also instructed to appoint Price Water Cooper (“PWC”) to assist with the investigation and in particular with regard to an analysis and audit of evidence of Mr Makwakwa’s financial affairs.