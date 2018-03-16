When a balaclava-clad man appeared at his car window‚ Brad Redmayne had one thought in his mind: Don’t be the victim.

TimesLIVE on Thursday spoke to Redmayne after CCTV footage of the would-be hijackers hightailing it from his car after their criminal deed went awry went viral.

Footage shows the hijackers’ sedan pulling up behind a dark SUV at the entrance of Woodlands Lifestyle Estate in the east of Pretoria on Wednesday. Two men leap out of the sedan and run towards the SUV. It is unclear from the video what happens next‚ but the criminals scurry away in a panic and almost overtake their getaway car.

Redmayne and his partner‚ Samantha Gregory‚ were following another car into the estate to pick up a family member. The first hijacker hit the driver window with a ball-peen hammer‚ but it did not break. The second hijacker had a gun‚ but did not use it.