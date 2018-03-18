South Africa

Thieves delay more water coming online in Cape Town

18 March 2018 - 11:37 By Nico Gous
Image: iStock

As if the drought is not bad enough‚ the City of Cape Town is having to battle against thieves stealing from aquifer drilling sites‚ resulting in “delays of weeks at a time” to bring more water online.

The city said in a statement on Sunday it is something that it can “ill afford”. Tools‚ batteries‚ vehicles and any materials considered possible scrap is being targeted by thieves.

“It is incredibly frustrating that even such crucial work is not immune from these destructive elements in our society‚” Water MMC Xanthea Limberg said.

“It is not possible to reliably say how much water has been lost‚ but in this time of scarcity any water lost due to theft and vandalism is too much.”

According to the City over R5-million worth of fire hydrants‚ water meters and valves have been damaged since July 2017.

Limberg called on citizens to report vandalism to the City.

Residents can report incidents of vandalism or theft to the City of Cape Town by calling 0860-103-089.

MORE

Truckloads of water arrive in dry rural Western Cape

Four trucks of water which have arrived in Paarl and Wellington in the Western Cape are meant to bring much needed relief to residents of Berg River‚ ...
News
4 days ago

Parts of Western Cape have reached Day Zero‚ says Gift of the Givers

Despite reports that the Western Cape was out of the danger zone‚ the Gift of the Givers has dispersed 120 tons of water from their Johannesburg ...
News
5 days ago

Bold steps are needed toward a ‘new normal’ that allocates water fairly

Discussions of the water crisis that has hit Cape Town tend to focus on supply and demand.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Russian voters share concerns in predictable Russian poll World
  2. Thieves delay more water coming online in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Four killed, 19 trapped in Philippine hotel fire World
  4. Cash-in-transit heist gang to appear in court on Monday South Africa
  5. Man killed in alleged home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X