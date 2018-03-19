Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke made damning observations in his judgment on Monday about the sheer lack of official accountability for the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Senior provincial heath officials had lied‚ played the victim‚ abused their power and knowingly violated the rights of mentally ill patients and their families because the instruction had come “from above”‚ he said in a summary of evidence presented to the arbitration hearings.

Here are five of his observations‚ in quotes‚ about key characters who shirked responsibility for the loss of at least 144 lives in Gauteng.

- “Dr (Makgabo) Manamela played the victim. Yes‚ she was the head of the directorate but she acted on instructions from above …. She knew that the removal was not in accordance with the law‚ but the order was from above‚ she said. When she was confronted in cross examination she said she knew that she was not obliged to carry out an unlawful instruction but carried it out nonetheless and it led to the death and torture of many helpless patients under her care …. Dr Manamela was integral to the decision to end (the) Life Esidimeni contract. She was not a victim and dutiful servant but a leader and a principal decision maker.”