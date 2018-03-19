Relief and caution after Life Esidimeni ruling

The judge saw through the “arrogance and lies” of officials‚ says Christine Nxumalo‚ representative of more than 60 families who were awarded more than R1-million in damages in the Life Esidimeni saga.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke awarded R1-million on constitutional damages to almost 70 families of the dead and to 68 survivors represented by Legal Aid.

Moseneke in his ruling said frequently that officials behind the project lied and breached the Constitution in the way they ended the Life Esidimeni contract and forced patients into NGOs. He said patients had been "tortured".