All products manufactured at Value Added Meat Product's (VAMP) Pretoria facility are being recalled by Tiger Brands‚ including the company’s Snax brand‚ as a precautionary measure‚ Tiger Brands said on Monday.

Production at the plant will also be suspended.

"This decision was taken as a result of the detection of Listeria monocytogenes at the facility‚ following heightened testing protocols which have been introduced. These results have been sent for whole genome sequencing to determine whether ST6 is present or not at the facility. The results will only become available in due course‚" Tiger Brands said in a statement.

This follows the suspension of operations at its Polokwane and Germiston sites earlier this month.