Tiger Brands flags R33-million loss at meat unit after listeria outbreak

19 March 2018 - 10:20 By Reuters
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat to the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg on March 5 2018.
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat to the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, east of Johannesburg on March 5 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Tiger Brands said on Monday it expected its meat products unit to record a monthly loss of up to R33-million after it suspended operations at four sites after a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people in 14 months.

Health authorities ordered a recall of polony made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods two weeks ago in response to the outbreak, the worst ever documented with nearly 950 reported cases.

Tiger Brands said the potential losses, which it estimated at 28-33 million rand, were for March.

In addition, the food producer said it was taking a 337-377 million rand pre-tax hit due to the costs of a product recall and suspension of production at its Polokwane, Germiston, Pretoria and Clayville sites. 

