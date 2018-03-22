Cape Town International is Africa’s best airport for the third year running.

And King Shaka International in Durban was named the continent’s best regional airport at the Skytrax Awards on Wednesday in Stockholm‚ Sweden.

The awards are the outcome of more than 14 million questionnaires completed by travellers of more than 100 nationalities at more than 550 airports worldwide.

The survey evaluated traveller experiences across 39 indicators including check-in‚ arrivals‚ transfers‚ shopping‚ security and immigration‚ through to departure at the gate. Cape Town International spokeswoman Deidre Davids said the latest award was a recognition of the standards the airport strove to maintain.