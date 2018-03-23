Bridges‚ roads‚ shacks flooded as heavy rains bring chaos to Joburg

Parts of Johannesburg were flooded on Friday as heavy rains lashed the city for a second day‚ knocking over trees and delaying traffic.

The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday night that roads in Fourways, Randburg, Florida, Soweto and other areas had been flooded. Informal settlements, including Diepsloot and the Jackson informal settlement, have also been affected.

Emergency services are on high alert.

Johannesburg EMS spokesman Nana Radebe told eNCA that it had been a “hectic” night and several families from Diepsloot had to abandon their homes and spend the night at the local fire station.