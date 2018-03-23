South Africa

Jo’burg offers soil after heavy rain wrecks graves

23 March 2018 - 15:57 By Timeslive
Heavy rains damaged graves, headstones and memorials at Olifantsvlei Cemetery on Friday.
Heavy rains damaged graves, headstones and memorials at Olifantsvlei Cemetery on Friday.
Image: CITY OF JOHANNESBURG

Heavy rains have damaged the graves of the recently buried and collapsed headstones in a Johannesburg cemetery.

Councillor Nonhlanhla Sifumba‚ a member of the mayoral committee for community development‚ said that the Olifantsvlei Cemetery‚ near the Golden Highway took the brunt of the damage.

“Some graves and headstones have collapsed‚ and memorials placed on the graves have been washed away‚” Sifumba said. “Initial reports indicate that burials that took place during the past three weeks in the new section are the ones that have been severely affected.”

The cemetery‚ which only opened recently‚ covers 400 hectares. About 9 000 burials have taken place there.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo were at the cemetery on Friday to examine the extent of the damage.

“In order to preserve the dignity of the dearly departed residents of our city‚ [Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo] will offer soil to families whose graves have been affected by the erosion caused by the rain‚ and will additionally refill the graves once the rain subsides‚” said Sifumba.

He appealed to people to go to the cemetery to see if their family graves had been damaged.

He also asked people to postpone erecting memorials until the ground settled.

“This reduces the risk of the memorials collapsing during acts of nature such as heavy rains‚ which erode the soil that has not settled‚” Sifumba said.

READ MORE

Avoid these bridges in flood-hit Johannesburg

Heavy rain has flooded bridges across Johannesburg‚ prompting the city's roads agency to issue an alert for extreme caution.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH: Taxi passengers flushed down stream amid heavy floods

As heavy rains caused havoc on Gauteng roads‚ causing sinkholes and power outages‚ officials have warned motorists to avoid driving through flooded ...
News
4 hours ago

SAA resumes US flights as weather clears

Snow‚ rain and gusting winds temporarily halted flights into America by South African Airways this week‚ but the route has been reopened.
News
5 hours ago

Parts of Pretoria without power, roads closed due to heavy rains

Many parts of Pretoria have been left without electricity and a number of roads have been closed as heavy rainfall continues to deluge the province ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Three dead in France in suspected jihadist shooting spree World
  2. Whisky awards galore as SA leaves Scots on the rocks South Africa
  3. Jo’burg offers soil after heavy rain wrecks graves South Africa
  4. Third woman who 'recruited' girls for Pastor Omotoso arrested South Africa
  5. Right Royale rumpus over 'unlawful' five-star hotel in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X