Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe has warned that land invasion - which is becoming a growing problem for municipalities across the country - is not going to stop‚ as people on the ground feel politicians have deviated from their mandate to restore dignity to destitute people.

There have been numerous occurrences of land invasion‚ particularly in Gauteng‚ and the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane have been trying their best to stop people from illegally building shacks in unoccupied land.

While the mayors of the two cities have condemned land invasion‚ even getting support from President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ the act of illegally occupying land is far from over‚ said Hlophe.