The continued demolition of shacks on a municipal sports field has led to a week of violent resistance and protests by land occupiers in Dunoon‚ at Milnerton in Cape Town.

Last week on Tuesday a truck was set alight on Potsdam Road. Police spokesperson for the Western Cape‚ Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana‚ said motorists were stoned on Potsdam Road. On Wednesday‚ a MyCiTi bus was stoned and all its windows smashed.

Police arrived just in time to prevent it from being torched. On Thursday tyres were burnt on the N7 and Potsdam Road. On Friday‚ Somali spaza shop owners closed their businesses as messages started circulating on social media that shops would be looted and set alight.