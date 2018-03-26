SA judges deprived of 'indispensable tool'

South African judges have been locked out of an online law library due to a dispute between the department of justice and publisher Juta.

Business Day reported on Monday that the contractual dispute over payment had left judges frustrated. The library includes law journals and reports relied on by the courts.

“It is an indispensable tool for judges … we are basically not being provided with the basic tools to be able to do our work‚" said one judge.

Juta acting CEO Megan Marinus said they were working with the department to “resolve all issues”.