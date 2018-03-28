She said the municipality had repeatedly failed to appoint a municipal manager “and‚ in doing so‚ paralysed the administrative capacity of the municipality to manage its affairs and deliver services to its residents”.

“Our job is to ensure that all municipalities in KZN function optimally. We cannot and will not tolerate behaviour by councillors that flagrantly disregards the code of conduct and this is why this intervention is taking place here‚” said Dube-Ncube.

In October last year‚ a politically-connected civil servant in the municipality‚ Nathi Ngcobo‚ was gunned down in cold blood in Nkumba village outside Bulwer in the KZN Midlands.

Ngcobo‚ who was an employee and councillor clerk at the municipality‚ was a member of the same branch as Dlamini-Zuma‚ and his killing took place not far from his home.

His shooting came two days after he had confided to his branch secretary‚ Xolani Zamisa‚ that he feared for his life.

The Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality is an administrative area in the ANC’s troubled Harry Gwala District‚ where six other people were murdered in apparent political hits since April last year.

The most high-profile of those political hits was the shooting of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa on July 13. Magaqa was recovering in hospital‚ but died later after complaining of stomach pains.