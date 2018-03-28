Deputy President David Mabuza has lambasted the Free State government for throwing a farewell party for outgoing premier Ace Magashule reportedly at a cost of R20-million‚ saying there was no money for doing so.

Mabuza adddressed the matter while responding to questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces on the progress government has made regarding lifestyle audits on civil servants and public representatives.

Mabuza‚ a former political ally of Magashule‚ told MPs that government would "enquire" from the Free State government what led to them hosting a party at Free State Rugby stadium in which all public servants in the Mangaung area were ordered to leave work at 9am on Wednesday morning to attend the gig.

"You're very correct to raise a concern about this matter of a farewell party‚ where money is going to be spent‚" said Mabuza.