South Africa

Government admits primary source of listeriosis outbreak unknown: DA

28 March 2018 - 15:20 By Timeslive
Image: 123rf/ Kateryna Kon

South Africa's departments of health‚ trade and industry and agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries told Parliament on Wednesday that the primary source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak was still unknown.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA)‚ the departments briefed a joint-sitting of the portfolio committees on health; trade and industry and agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries on progress made to contain the further spread of the listeria bacteria.

"Although traces of the bacterium has been found at Enterprise and Rainbow Chicken facilities‚ the Departments have today confirmed the DA suspicions that Rainbow and Enterprise factories are a source but not the primary sources of the outbreak‚" said DA MP Patricia Kopane.

"It is now apparent that the government seems to be blaming bureaucratic processes and has opted for prematurely scapegoating Enterprise and Rainbow because it does not have proper emergency plans in place to contain this outbreak‚" she said in a statement.

More than 180 people have died and there are more than 900 more confirmed cases in the country. "We need urgent plans to prevent further loss of life‚" she said.The DA called on government to implement steps to prevent another outbreak and ensure food safety for all South Africans. They included:

  • Interim norms and standards needed to be adopted to ensure that the outbreak was contained and industries could reopen against those standards.
  • Permanent standards and regulations be instituted for trade and agriculture and other food industries as well as proper mechanisms for testing of live animals and animal products; and 
  • An over-arching independent body needed to be instituted to regulate and monitor food safety and security in the country‚ as there were too many bodies with no specific mandate.

It was also revealed at the meeting in Parliament that the country had a major shortage of environmental health practitioners at municipal level.

READ MORE

Listeriosis outbreak could hit broader economy

South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak could have a financial impact that extends far beyond the companies at the heart of the current crisis‚ Trade and ...
Business
4 hours ago

Rainbow Chicken polony cleared of deadly listeria bacteria

The national health department has confirmed the listeria bacteria found at the Rainbow Chicken polony factory is not the ST6 strain that caused 91% ...
News
10 hours ago

So were all those Woolies hams just plain old Enterprise in fancy packs?

For the “too posh for polony” South African consumers‚ the listeriosis crisis suddenly got real when Woolworths withdrew 33 of its popular cold meat ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Millions of social grant beneficiaries to pay R10 'bank charge' South Africa
  2. Cape Town to double price of water in two years South Africa
  3. Durban university shut down…again South Africa
  4. Cele to make key appointments‚ including Mdluli’s replacement South Africa
  5. Stepmother maintains hitting stepdaughter was a ‘mistake’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X