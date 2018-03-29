A squabble over a parking spot between a woman and a truck driver outside a popular Durban North shopping centre ended in a shootout on Thursday.

It is understood that the tiff began when a truck driver asked the woman‚ parked in a loading zone‚ to move her car.

Sources with knowledge of the incident told TimesLIVE that the woman had moved‚ but then returned and parked behind the truck.

“Things then escalated and the woman and the truck driver got into a war of words. We are not sure exactly what happened but the woman is alleged to have produced a gun and fired a shot‚” the police source said.

“I don’t think she expected the truck driver to have a gun but he did and he shot back‚ hitting the woman in the legs‚” he added.

It is understood that the wounded woman was transported by ambulance to Addington Hospital under police guard.

The truck driver was also detained by police at the scene.

Crisis Medical spokesman Henry Landman said that the woman had sustained several gunshot wounds and was in a serious but stable condition.

Police spokespeople could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.