One person was arrested on Saturday morning stabbing a man to death in Lusaka‚ Nyanga‚ in Cape Town while another person was arrested for a separate fatal stabbing incident in nearby Browns Farm on Sunday morning‚ Western Cape police said.

Police also arrested another man in Browns Farm who was caught stripping a vehicle which had reportedly been hijacked‚ police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday.

A fourth man was arrested in Zwelitsha in Nyanga for culpable homicide after allegedly bumping into and fatally injuring a six-year-old girl in his vehicle. The girl sustained serious head and leg injuries‚ which she succumbed to. “The four arrested suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court next week facing charges of murder‚ culpable homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle‚” Van Wyk said.