On Good Friday‚ the Pretoria High Court granted an order forcing one of former president Nelson Mandela’s children to allow a seven-year-old boy to spend the Easter Holidays with his biological mother.

The mother‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child‚ applied for an urgent interdict on Friday afternoon.

The mother had accused Mandela of breaching a verbal agreement to allow her access to the child when Mandela visits the country.

The Sandton mother said part of the agreement she had with Mandela‚ who had taken up a post overseas‚ was that she would allow her to communicate with the child and give the child time to be with the mother when she visited the country. But she was shocked and surprised to see the child playing outside the Mandela house in Sandton.