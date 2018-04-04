A group of homeless people were on Wednesday granted a reprieve from the City of Tshwane’s “clean-up operations” which left them without their belongings.

On March 7‚ officials from the city’s waste management and the metro police departments went to Prince’s Park in the city centre and confiscated the personal property of the 24 occupiers of the park.

They did so in the guise of a “clean-up” operation.

The occupiers lost valuable items including ID books and cards‚ cell phones‚ clothing and other personal belongings‚ including blankets.

The occupiers were not given a chance to salvage any of their belongings.