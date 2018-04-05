Mother of raped‚ disabled child says police have failed them

The mother of a severely disabled nine-year-old child who was raped says the police have failed her.

Noma (not her real name) opened a case of rape at the Delft police station in May 2017. She said she received an SMS in August saying that the case was withdrawn.

“I was surprised because I had never gone to court and the investigating officer told me that the case was dropped on 12 June already. No one told me about the court case‚” said Noma.

Noma said she had been bathing her daughter when she noticed something was wrong. Her daughter cannot walk or talk and wears a nappy because she cannot indicate when she needs the toilet.