In the video a man is seen covering the eyes of a school pupil carrying a bouquet of red flowers as they walk past parked cars‚ watched by classmates. “I’m going to faint‚ wait‚ wait‚” she says just before he reveals a covered white Porsche with Gauteng registration plates.

“Happy birthday‚” he says and the two embrace‚ with the tearful daughter saying: “Thank you dad”.

Some claimed‚ incorrectly‚ on social media that the man was Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza. TimesLIVE has‚ however‚ independently confirmed that the man is Lebohang Khitsane‚ the founder and CEO of Bataung Memorial Tombstones – whose work in commemorating the dead has been recognised across the continent and featured on the BBC.

Khitsane declined to comment on the widely shared video clip‚ telling TimesLIVE that it was a private matter.