South Africa

Prisoners escape from Sun City

09 April 2018 - 08:34 By Naledi Shange
Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners broke their way out Sun City prison‚ officials said on Monday. File photo.
Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners broke their way out Sun City prison‚ officials said on Monday. File photo.
Image: iStock

Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners literally broke their way out of the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ also known as Sun City prison‚ officials said on Monday.

"They escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall‚ then proceeded to the fence‚" said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The group was alleged to have fled around 3am. It was not immediately clear when officials had noticed that the group had gone missing.

Meanwhile‚ the department and the police are engaged in a manhunt for the fugitives.

"The department will later issue a detailed statement containing names and images of the escapees and is appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to their re-arrest‚" Nxumalo said.

Most read

  1. Police open 46 inquest cases into Life Esidimeni patient deaths South Africa
  2. DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA South Africa
  3. Syria blames Israel for deadly strikes on airbase World
  4. What’s the colour of love? South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X