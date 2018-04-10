Silence 'repugnant' Hofmeyr‚ fellow old boy asks education MEC

One of Steve Hofmeyr’s fellow old boys from Grey College in Bloemfontein wants his performance at a primary school stopped.

Des Bailes has written to the Western Cape Education Department asking it to prevent the controversial Afrikaans singer from performing at Overberg Primary School in Caledon on April 20.

For years‚ Hofmeyr has courted controversy with remarks about the treatment of Afrikaners‚ and recently he lashed out at media coverage about the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Bailes said Hofmeyr was dividing the country with his remarks. “Mr Hofmeyr is notorious for his overt racism‚ with statements like ‘black people were the architects of apartheid’ and ‘certain aspects of apartheid were brilliant’‚” he said in a letter to education MEC Debbie Schäfer on Monday.

“How are the black learners to feel when this repugnant Afrikaner with racist views starts singing the old anthem and the apartheid flags start waving? There are many more suitable venues in Caledon where Mr Hofmeyer could perform his disgusting brand of Afrikaner racism.