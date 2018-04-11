South Africa

Many families are in drug hell‚ says dad accused of killing addict son

11 April 2018 - 13:41 By Philani Nombembe
Sedick Abrahams outside Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Sedick Abrahams outside Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Image: Philani Nombembe

The drug crisis gripping Cape Flats continues to haunt a Cape Town father charged with the murder of his 28-year-old addict son.

Sedick Abrahams‚ 62‚ appeared in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The prosecution asked for a postponement for police to complete their investigation.

The court heart that witness statements‚ crime-scene photographs and the post-mortem report were still outstanding. The frail father was not asked to plead and was released on a warning. No conditions were attached to his release.

The court gallery was filled with neighbours who came to support him. Outside court‚ Abrahams said the events of January 31 still troubled him.

He admitted stabbing his son in the chest during an altercation over a plate of food in their Tafelsig home.

“It’s not easy‚” said Abrahams. “I am asthmatic‚ I am shaky. There are people who support me‚ the neighbours are praying for me‚ but I still have to face the reality.”

He said he rued the day his son‚ Clinton‚ started using drugs at the age of 13. Abrahams said Clinton had turned into a monster by the time he dropped out of school in Grade 7.

He stole almost everything from the family to feed his habit – from used soap‚ coffee mugs and kettles to meat from the fridge. But Abrahams said his problem was not unique.

“The drug problem is huge in Mitchells Plain. I am not only one‚ there are many people with children who use drugs and they are going through the same problem‚” said Abrahams. “People know the people who sell drugs to our children‚ they need to stand together.”

Abrahams told the Sunday Times in March that on January 31‚ Clinton woke up and demanded food. He became violent and Abrahams‚ who had not recovered from being attacked with a glass by his son‚ feared he would be assaulted again.

“He came at me wildly. I was really scared and I am not ashamed to say I was afraid of my own child. I was scared. At that moment I don’t know what went through my head. I wasn’t in my right mind. There was a kitchen knife on the table‚” said Abrahams.

“The food was there. I told him. It was my food but I said he could have it. I gave him food because I wanted to prevent problems in the house. I was so scared. He said he was going to hurt me.”

Abrahams will be back in court on May 29.

READ MORE

WATCH | Good Samaritan halts 'drunken' attack

Carla Bernando could not stand by and watch as four men attacked an unarmed security guard outside a fast food outlet in Cape Town.
News
13 days ago

Recent hits signal possible ‘clean-up’ by gang bosses

As President Cyril Ramaphosa’s motorcade cruised on empty roads to Parliament last Friday‚ in another part of Cape Town gangster Hempshire Brown died ...
News
1 month ago

We’ve quelled gang violence in Cape Town‚ claims Mbalula

Police minister Fikile Mbalula says soldiers have not been sent to the Western Cape to tackle gang violence‚ as promised‚ because the police “have ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | SA will help SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta, confirms ... South Africa
  2. Day Zero could still come‚ Cape business warned South Africa
  3. I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe South Africa
  4. AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X