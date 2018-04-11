DUT turns to court to stop student protests

The embattled Durban University of Technology (DUT) has secured a court interdict to stop a group of students - including controversial “Fees Must Fall” activist Bonginkosi Khanyile - from instigating violent protests.

The Economic Freedom Fighters‚ ANC Youth League and South African Students Congress are respondents in the matter‚ which went before the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

The institution - fresh from staff strikes and protests - has had to face a student uprising‚ mainly related to the non-payment of National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances.

The most recent protest on Tuesday resulted in damage to DUT property and four students being injured after they were allegedly shot by rubber bullets.