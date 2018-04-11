South Africa

Mom accused of assaulting 4-year-old daughter to undergo parent fitness assessment

11 April 2018 - 12:34 By Jeff Wicks
The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Image: iStock

The state is moving to prevent all contact between four-year-old “Baby G” and her mother‚ who has been charged with attempted murder following the alleged beating of the child which was caught on video in February.

The mother and her lover both face charges of attempted murder emanating from their alleged assault on the toddler.

The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They kept a certain distance in the dock‚ seemingly conscious of a packed gallery at their backs.

Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan said that the state would apply for an additional bail condition‚ one that prevented any contact between the pair and the girl‚ who remains in the custody of her paternal aunt.

Attorney Muzi Mbatha‚ acting for the mother‚ said he intended to oppose the imposition of further bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to allow for an outcome of a children’s court enquiry into the fitness as a parent of the girl’s mother‚ expected to be heard next week.

Biological father at centre of custody battle speaks out about abused child

The biological father of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly savagely beaten by her mother in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ had not seen his child ...
News
29 days ago

A video of the beating‚ which showed the girl’s mother kicking and punching the prostrate child‚ was circulated widely on social media last month.

It is alleged that the couple had beaten the child repeatedly‚ with only one instance of the mom allegedly beating the child caught on camera.

They had initially been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released on R3000 bail.

The charges were later elevated to attempted murder.

As magistrate Chris Annamalai explained their date of return‚ the woman and her lover hung their heads.

The pair made a hasty exit once the matter was adjourned‚ with Annamalai holding the onlookers back until he stood down from the bench.

The alleged abuse of the child resulted in a violent response from the angered community of Phoenix.

A car owned by the man was set alight and he was threatened in the wake of his arrest‚ prompting him to seek protection from the police.

The pair will appear in court again on April 25.

Outside court a group of protesters held posters emblazoned with slogans condemning child abuse.

READ MORE

Alleged child abuser's car torched

A Phoenix man accused of viciously beating the four-year-old daughter of his lover has asked to be placed in protective custody after his car was ...
News
1 month ago

Granny in prison for abusing 3-year-old granddaughter dies

A Durban grandmother‚ who had been accused of causing the death of her three-year-old grandchild by tying her to a bed for three nights and beating ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Mom arrested after viral video of baby 'smoking pot' sparks outrage

A mother has been arrested after a video of her one-year-old baby smoking a small cigar sparked outrage on social media this week.
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | SA will help SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta, confirms ... South Africa
  2. Day Zero could still come‚ Cape business warned South Africa
  3. I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe South Africa
  4. AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X