The state is moving to prevent all contact between four-year-old “Baby G” and her mother‚ who has been charged with attempted murder following the alleged beating of the child which was caught on video in February.

The mother and her lover both face charges of attempted murder emanating from their alleged assault on the toddler.

The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They kept a certain distance in the dock‚ seemingly conscious of a packed gallery at their backs.

Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan said that the state would apply for an additional bail condition‚ one that prevented any contact between the pair and the girl‚ who remains in the custody of her paternal aunt.

Attorney Muzi Mbatha‚ acting for the mother‚ said he intended to oppose the imposition of further bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to allow for an outcome of a children’s court enquiry into the fitness as a parent of the girl’s mother‚ expected to be heard next week.