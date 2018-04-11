Mom accused of assaulting 4-year-old daughter to undergo parent fitness assessment
The state is moving to prevent all contact between four-year-old “Baby G” and her mother‚ who has been charged with attempted murder following the alleged beating of the child which was caught on video in February.
The mother and her lover both face charges of attempted murder emanating from their alleged assault on the toddler.
The pair‚ who have not been named to protect the identity of the child‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
They kept a certain distance in the dock‚ seemingly conscious of a packed gallery at their backs.
Prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan said that the state would apply for an additional bail condition‚ one that prevented any contact between the pair and the girl‚ who remains in the custody of her paternal aunt.
Attorney Muzi Mbatha‚ acting for the mother‚ said he intended to oppose the imposition of further bail conditions.
The matter was adjourned to allow for an outcome of a children’s court enquiry into the fitness as a parent of the girl’s mother‚ expected to be heard next week.
A video of the beating‚ which showed the girl’s mother kicking and punching the prostrate child‚ was circulated widely on social media last month.
It is alleged that the couple had beaten the child repeatedly‚ with only one instance of the mom allegedly beating the child caught on camera.
They had initially been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released on R3000 bail.
The charges were later elevated to attempted murder.
As magistrate Chris Annamalai explained their date of return‚ the woman and her lover hung their heads.
The pair made a hasty exit once the matter was adjourned‚ with Annamalai holding the onlookers back until he stood down from the bench.
The alleged abuse of the child resulted in a violent response from the angered community of Phoenix.
A car owned by the man was set alight and he was threatened in the wake of his arrest‚ prompting him to seek protection from the police.
The pair will appear in court again on April 25.
Outside court a group of protesters held posters emblazoned with slogans condemning child abuse.