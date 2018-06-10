Nationwide‚ healthcare facilities have not demonstrated impressive improvement over almost four years.

This is according to a report by the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC).

The organisation released its report on Sunday in Pretoria.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal‚ North West and Western Cape hospitals scored high in the report regarding unresolved complaints about the poor quality of healthcare received from both public and private facilities nationwide.

According to the report for 2014-17‚ provinces have not demonstrated impressive improvement in performance scores over time.

The inspection focused on cleanliness‚ patient safety‚ availability of medicines‚ and infection prevention and control. Values and attitudes‚ waiting times‚ patient rights facility and infrastructure and other domains were also areas of focus.

Of all the domains‚ the score for patient safety‚ clinical governance and care average performance for hospitals was 63 percent. In Gauteng only one hospital and two clinics were compliant‚ scoring 80 percent. Two hospitals and 14 clinics scored between 70-79 percent‚ being regarded as conditionally compliant.

The Far East Rand Hospital scored the highest with 80 percent.

According to the report about 24 clinics in Gauteng were non-compliant and scored between 40-49 percent‚ three clinics were critically non-compliant with scores below 40 percent.

Only five of the 696 hospitals and clinics inspected between 2016-2017 complied with the standards set.