South Africa

Pupils sent home after Mpumalanga school torched

12 June 2018 - 11:40 By Sowetanlive
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

About 711 pupils from Lethukuthula primary school in Masutu Village‚ Mbombela local municipality‚ were sent home on Tuesday morning after their school was set on fire.

This is the third school to be torched in recent days: On Friday‚ two schools in Thabana village were set alight by disgruntled community members who were unhappy with the results of weekend by-elections.

Mpumalanga education spokesman Jasper Zwane said the department is very disturbed by the destruction at Lethukuthula.

“This is worrisome considering these are children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old who are supposed to be in the care and supervision of (teachers)." He said some parents would be at work and would not have been able to make alternative arrangements timeously.

"We wonder if those who are behind the torching of this school understand the gravity of the damage they are causing to the future of this country‚" Zwane said.

