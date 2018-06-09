Residents take charge of town killed by graft

Welcome to Koster. Potholed, steeped in sewage, overflowing with rubbish and with no water in the taps. A town on the brink of meltdown, brought on by years of chronic maladministration.

For years, residents have accused mayor Kim Medupe of "living large" while failing to provide basic services to the long-suffering townsfolk.

The final straw was last month when she prioritised the tarring of the road to her guesthouse over tarring the road to the local hospital.

The community exploded in anger, burning down her guesthouse and setting fire to five cars.

Medupe and 10 councillors fled for their lives, and are now holed up in "a safe place" in Rustenburg.