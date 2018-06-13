Abalone worth R5-million was discovered in a Toyota Verso that was abandoned after a high-speed chase through the town of Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape.

Police in the town‚ acting on information from their colleagues in Grabouw about a vehicle transporting abalone‚ spotted the Toyota on its way to Gordon’s Bay in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Upon noticing police presence‚ the driver made a U-turn and fled‚” said police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“Following a high-speed pursuit‚ the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He is yet to be arrested.”

A search of the abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of 8,330 shelled abalone.