Disgraced ex-Hawks boss's daughter to be prosecuted

13 June 2018 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
The then Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza when he visited a family after four of their relatives were shot dead at the Lawley informal settlement in Johannesburg in August 2016.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave

A daughter of disgraced former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is to be prosecuted for intimidation and crimen injuria – two years after she was first charged.

Documents‚ which have been seen by Times Select‚ show the National Prosecuting Authority took a decision on Monday to prosecute Anele Ntlemeza.

The charges are part of a five-year battle in which ex-Limpopo police officer Captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha has attempted to have the former Hawks head answer to corruption and defeating the ends of justice charges.

Both these charges relate to Ntlemeza allegedly attempting to quash a criminal investigation into the boyfriend of his other daughter‚ Amanda Ntlemeza‚ in 2013.

Approached for comment, Anele Ntlemeza hung up her cellphone. She failed to return SMSs from Times Select seeking her comment. Attempts to reach Berning Ntlemeza for comment also failed.

Ramahlaha, through his lawyer, Yolandi Hewetson, on Tuesday told Times Select that for the past five years he has been hounded by the Ntlemeza family, all for trying to do his job.

