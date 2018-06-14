An anti-poaching guard tasked with protecting rhino at a private KwaZulu-Natal game farm was seriously injured when a buffalo charged him on Thursday.

It is understood that the man had been walking in the bush on patrol when he happened upon the buffalo‚ which charged him.

Buffalo are known to be notoriously ill-tempered. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that the man had been injured while trying to flee the animal.

“He sustained traumatic injuries to his leg and was in a serious condition‚” he said.

The guard was airlifted from the game farm‚ on the outskirts of Mooi River‚ by the Black Eagle Aeromedical helicopter.

He was flown to the eThekwini Heart Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.