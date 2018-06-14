As the law stands‚ in cases where a foetus dies at a gestational stage of younger than 26 weeks - typically referred to as a miscarriage or spontaneous death - have no option to bury the foetus. The foetus is disposed of as medical waste. One may only bury a foetus where the pregnancy loss occurred at or after 26 weeks - this is legally referred to as a stillbirth.

The Voice of the Unborn Child and the Archdiocese argued that parents should be allowed to bury the foetus irrespective of whether the pregnancy loss was through natural causes or human intervention‚ and irrespective of the gestational age of the foetus.

In a new development‚ WISH and the Women’s Legal Centre Trust announced last week they had asked to be joined in the case as friends of the court. They want to argue that the application by the Voice of the Unborn Child and the Archdiocese does not make it clear whether or not the relief they seek must apply within the context of voluntary terminations of pregnancy‚ or abortions.

“We ultimately argue that the relief should not apply to voluntary terminations‚” the organisations said.

They added if it was eventually decided that the right to bury foetuses less than 26 weeks should apply‚ appropriate mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that the implementation of the changed law did not disproportionately infringe on women’s rights to safe and legal abortions.

The Women’s Legal Centre and the Legal Resources Centre‚ which represents WISH and the trust‚ said the majority of women made use of state-provided reproductive health care. They said many women experienced many obstacles when accessing these services‚ including medical doctors who refused to perform terminations.