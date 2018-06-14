South Africa

Load-shedding lifted after being in place for about two hours

14 June 2018 - 20:51 By Nico Gous
Stage 1 load shedding has been lifted.
Image: 123RF/Olga Sabarova

Eskom lifted stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday evening - just hours after it was instated.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: “Stage 1 load shedding was lifted at 19:59 this evening. Please note that it may take a bit of time for some municipalities to fully restore power in some of the affected areas.” 

The power utility said on their Facebook page that power was restored.

“Thank you for helping us keeping the power system stable. Please continue to use electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential appliances.”  

Electricity has been restored in all areas. @Eskom_SA would like to thank you for helping us keeping the power system...

Posted by Eskom Hld SOC Ltd on Thursday, June 14, 2018

Eskom has commenced with stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday at 5.41pm due to the current industrial action in which some incidents of sabotage have been reported.

Phasiwe explained that there were three stages of load shedding: stage 1 means there is a 1‚000 Megawatt (MW) shortage‚ stage 2 is a 2‚000MW shortfall and stage 3 is a 3‚000MW deficit.

There was load shedding across the country‚ but according to Phasiwe that areas that were affected was determined by local municipalities. The power supply of local municipalities could be supplemented if they had their own power stations.

The power utility urged South Africans to reduce the risk of load shedding by switching off geysers‚ heating‚ pool pumps‚ and all non-essential appliances on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

The president of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa‚ Andrew Chirwa‚ said Thursday’s strike at Eskom operations across the country was just a warning of what was to come.

Members of trade unions Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Solidarity are protesting against a wage freeze.

Eskom said on Wednesday it could not guarantee security of electricity supply‚ as workers embarked on illegal industrial action and planned lunchtime pickets this week.

Wage negotiations with unions deadlocked last week leading to Numsa and Num declaring disputes. The unions are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%‚ but Eskom has offered 0% citing financial constraints.

Meanwhile‚ City Power announced on Thursday they have implemented stage 2 load shedding on instruction from Eskom.

City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said: “We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly and to treat all installations as live to prevent unsafe incidents.”

These areas in Johannesburg will be affected: • Bassonia • The Glen • Glenvista • Mulbarton • Liefde and Vrede • Aeroton • Alan Manor • Mondeor • Ridgeway • Southgate • Ridgeway • Suideroord • Amalgam • Brixton • Homestead Park • Mayfair • Mayfair West • Pageview • Micor Industrial • Noordgesig • Pennyville • New Canada • Fleurhof • Garden City Clinic • Crown 

