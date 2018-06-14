Small-scale sugarcane grower Bongiwe Mcineka is feeling the pinch and struggling to survive because sugar imports are threatening to suffocate South Africa’s sugar industry.

The 58-year-old mother of seven children‚ who has been a sugarcane farmer since 1992 in the Glendale Valley on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast‚ is now battling to educate her children.

“We used to get a lot of money but now we are getting nothing. We can’t even take our children to school. Job opportunities have been lost because you can’t hire someone if you can’t pay them‚” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by another small-scale cane grower‚ Celumusa Mahlobo‚ 44‚ from Emthandeni‚ north of Durban‚ who said some local companies had resorted to buying sugar overseas because it was expensive in the country.