The sugary drinks tax to be paid by beverage manufacturers from April 1 next year is now law after the details were gazetted on Thursday by treasury.

The details in the Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of Revenue Laws Act explains that the tax is fixed at 2.1 cents per gram of the sugar content that exceeds four grams per 100ml‚ which means the first teaspoon of sugar in 100ml is levy free.

All manufacturers of sugary beverages must register in February‚ but only those who produce beverages with more than an annual content of 500kg will be taxed. This means micro manufacturers of drinks will be exempt.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said in a press release that "it will engage industry stakeholders during road shows to guide them through the process".

The Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) said although the tax was the right move for South Africa to take‚ given its burden of non-communicable diseases and obesity‚ but the tax was too low.

HEALA co-ordinator Tracey Malawana said: “While the levy is a victory for public health‚ we still believe that it should be increased to 20% in order for it to have a significant impact.”